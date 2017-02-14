Dad Brings Ex-Wife Presents On Her Birthday To Teach His Sons About How To Treat Women

For most families who have been through a divorce or separation, no matter how amicable the circumstances, the last person you really want to spend time with is your ex-partner.
Even though you both want the best for your children, it can be really tough for both parties to reconcile long-standing differences.
But now one dad has given the internet a lesson in great parenting, after he spent his ex-wife’s birthday giving her flowers, presents and cooking her breakfast.
Billy Flynn, from Boston, USA, has two sons with his ex-wife and instead of just dropping them off at their mum’s house and leaving them alone, the four of them spent the day together as a family.
But, instead of being supported for his behaviour, Flynn says that he was annoyed by people’s reactions to his decision: “Per usual someone asked me why the hell I still do things for her all the time.”
The lawyer and father-of-two explained: “I’m raising two little men. The example I set for how I treat their mum is going to significantly shape how they see and treat women and affect their perception of relationships.”
“So if you aren’t modelling good relationship behaviour for your kids, get your shit together. Rise above it and be an example. This is bigger than you,” added Flynn.
We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.