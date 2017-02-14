Dad Brings Ex-Wife Presents On Her Birthday To Teach His Sons About How To Treat Women

For most families who have been through a divorce or separation, no matter how amicable the circumstances, the last person you really want to spend time with is your ex-partner.

Even though you both want the best for your children, it can be really tough for both parties to reconcile long-standing differences.

But now one dad has given the internet a lesson in great parenting, after he spent his ex-wife’s birthday giving her flowers, presents and cooking her breakfast.