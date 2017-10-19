All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    19/10/2017 10:37 BST

    Billy Joel, 68, Reveals Wife Alexis Roderick Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

    The couple will reportedly welcome the new addition in November. 👶

    Billy Joel is going to become a dad to his third child, at age 68.

    The ‘Piano Man’ singer’s wife, Alexis Roderick, is pregnant with their second child. They are already parents to two-year-old Della Rose and Joel is also dad to Alexa-Ray, 31, with his former wife Christie Brinkley.

    According to E! News, Joel’s third child is due in November.  

    Bruce Glikas via Getty Images
    Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel.

    Joel broke the news of his wife’s pregnancy casually during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.

    “This one is pretty good,” he said, speaking about Della-Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.

    “We are due next month.”

    The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their first daughter in August of that year. 

    Congrats to the couple!

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    MORE:parentscelebrity parentsPregnancyBilly Joel

    Conversations