Billy Joel is going to become a dad to his third child, at age 68.
The ‘Piano Man’ singer’s wife, Alexis Roderick, is pregnant with their second child. They are already parents to two-year-old Della Rose and Joel is also dad to Alexa-Ray, 31, with his former wife Christie Brinkley.
According to E! News, Joel’s third child is due in November.
Joel broke the news of his wife’s pregnancy casually during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.
“This one is pretty good,” he said, speaking about Della-Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.
“We are due next month.”
The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their first daughter in August of that year.
Congrats to the couple!