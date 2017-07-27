All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/07/2017 09:05 BST

    'Titanic' Stars Billy Zane, Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Reunite At Charity Bash

    They played Jack, Rose and Cal in the 1997 film.

    Billy Zane, Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet gave ‘Titanic’ fans a serious nostalgia hit after they posed for a photo together at a charity gala. 

    The trio reunited 20 years on from the release of the smash hit film, as they attended a fundraising event for Leo’s environmental foundation in St. Tropez on Tuesday (25 July).

    A post shared by Billy Zane (@billyzane) on

    Billy posted a snap of them all together, alongside the caption: “Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure [sic].”

    In the film, Kate’s character Rose DeWitt Bukater leaves her fiancé Cal Hockley (who is played by Billy) after meeting Leo’s character Jack Dawson while on board the ship. 

    The trio starred in 'Titanic' in 1997

    Leo and Kate have remained close friends in the following years, and reunited on-screen as the leads in 2008 film ‘Revolutionary Road’. 

    Fans will also remember the sweet moment where Kate couldn’t hold in her pride as Leo picked up the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2016 Academy Awards. 

    Leo has firmly established himself as an environmentalist in recent years, setting up The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 2008, which has granted over $80 million to environmental causes and organisations. 

    READ MORE:

    Stars Considered For 'Titanic'
    MORE:ukfilmnostalgiaLeonardo DiCaprioTitanicKate WinsletBilly Zane

    Conversations