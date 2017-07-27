Billy Zane, Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet gave ‘Titanic’ fans a serious nostalgia hit after they posed for a photo together at a charity gala.
The trio reunited 20 years on from the release of the smash hit film, as they attended a fundraising event for Leo’s environmental foundation in St. Tropez on Tuesday (25 July).
Billy posted a snap of them all together, alongside the caption: “Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure [sic].”
In the film, Kate’s character Rose DeWitt Bukater leaves her fiancé Cal Hockley (who is played by Billy) after meeting Leo’s character Jack Dawson while on board the ship.
Leo and Kate have remained close friends in the following years, and reunited on-screen as the leads in 2008 film ‘Revolutionary Road’.
Fans will also remember the sweet moment where Kate couldn’t hold in her pride as Leo picked up the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2016 Academy Awards.
Leo has firmly established himself as an environmentalist in recent years, setting up The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 2008, which has granted over $80 million to environmental causes and organisations.