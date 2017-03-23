Binky Felstead’s fans have showered her with compliments after she posted a baby bump snap of herself in a boho bikini.

The 25-year-old ‘Made In Chelsea’ star, who is expecting her first child with co-star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson, has frequently shared photos to document her pregnancy.

Posing out of a swimming pool with her bump on show, Felstead wrote: “Shooting my swimwear range and loving this boho fringe bikini.”

One person wrote: “She is so beautiful, goals mate! I hope I look like this pregnant!”