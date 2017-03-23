All Sections
    23/03/2017 11:26 GMT

    Binky Felstead Called 'Beautiful' As She Displays Baby Bump In Boho Fringe Bikini

    Fans were trying to guess the gender of the baby.

    Binky Felstead’s fans have showered her with compliments after she posted a baby bump snap of herself in a boho bikini.

    The 25-year-old ‘Made In Chelsea’ star, who is expecting her first child with co-star Josh ‘JP’ Patterson, has frequently shared photos to document her pregnancy.

    Posing out of a swimming pool with her bump on show, Felstead wrote: “Shooting my swimwear range and loving this boho fringe bikini.”

    One person wrote: “She is so beautiful, goals mate! I hope I look like this pregnant!” 

    Another commented: “You have the cutest bump I’ve ever seen Binky, you look absolutely stunning.”

    And a fan also wrote: “Wow! Wish I looked that amazing when pregnant. You look gorgeous and you’re going to be a great mummy.”

    Other fans commented on the photo assuming the gender was a girl because her bump was “neat and high”.

    Felstead has frequently shared bump photos on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. 

    Saturday morning feels in my @oliviavonhalle silk PJ's 🙌🏽💙 ✨

    A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on

    Monday's #LBD & #LB (little bump) xx

    A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on

    Conversations