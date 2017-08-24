Binky Felstead has shared one of her secrets to getting baby India to sleep, and parents can relate to how useful the sleep aid is.
The new mum, 27, posted a photo of her two-month-old daughter in a Sleepyhead pod - a mattress-like pod that creates a cosy environment for babies.
“Can you wake up for cuddles now,” she wrote on Wednesday 23 August.
Mums were quick to comment that they’ve also benefitted from the sleep aid.
“Amazing, I love my Sleepyhead for my little one, will need the next size up soon,” one wrote.
Another person wrote: “I loved the Sleepyhead so much #gamechanger.”
“Sleepyhead is one of the best inventions ever,” wrote another.
The sleeping pod Felstead uses hopes to change the way babies sleep by “recreating” what it’s like for them to be in the womb. It facilitates safe sleep in cots and travel beds, as the bumpers act as a bed guard, preventing young children from falling out.
Founder Lisa Furuland, from Stockholm, came up with the idea after struggling to find something that suited her son.
“When my son Ilias was born in 2006, I searched unsuccessfully for an alternative to the blanket, the cot and the baby lounger,” Furuland previously told HuffPost UK. “I craved something more snug and at the same time more versatile.
“And what do you do if you can’t find all these characteristics in the garments on offer? Well, you create them yourself.”
The Whittington Hospital in London uses 10 of the mattress pods to help soothe some of their sick and poorly babies.
“We care for some very unwell babies and the pods provides much needed comfort; some of them will only sleep and settle in their Sleepyheads,” said Majella Travers, matron of the acute pediatric unit.
“The parents have been wowed by their comforting powers. The fact that they are machine washable, breathable and harmful substance free is amazing.
“The babies simply love them.”