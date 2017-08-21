Binky Felstead gave her fans an insight into what family life is like with her boyfriend Josh Patterson and their baby daughter India.
The former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star shared a photo on Instagram of Josh smiling while he held two-month-old India on his shoulders on Sunday 20 August.
The new mum, 27, simply captioned the shot with a heart eye emoji: ”😍”.
Fans loved seeing the latest picture of India, with many commenting that she’s “getting bigger” and is an “adorable baby”.
“Looks like the perfect family evening,” one person wrote. “Hope you and Josh are enjoying parenthood.”
Another commented: “Oh look at her little face, she is so cute. Looks like you guys are having lots of fun.”
Felstead has shared several pictures of life as a new mum on her Instagram page, including having India at work meetings and weekend meet-ups with friends.