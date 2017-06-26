Binky Felstead and her boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson have introduced their newborn daughter to the world.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together on 12 June, revealed they’ve called her India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson.

Speaking to Hello!, Patterson said: “Having India has cemented us - even more than we were before.”

Felstead added: “We’re a family now. She just loves cuddles and everyone’s saying she looks like Josh, but she has both our dark hair.”

The new parents shared that India weighed 7lb 13oz when she was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.

Felstead said she had a “dream” labour, adding that it was all over “very quickly”.

Patterson said: “I burst into tears when [India] was born. When you’ve seen your partner give birth you end up feeling emotions for them that you’ve never felt before.”

The new dad revealed on Instagram that Felstead had given birth earlier in June, sharing a photo of himself holding his daughter’s hand.

Felstead and Patterson, 27, revealed in January 2017 they were expecting their first child together.

The 26-year-old called it the “best surprise” and said that she and Patterson weren’t a couple when they found out.

“I want to be a little family, to be honest, but I’m going to be okay either way,” Felstead told Hello! at the time.