Binky Felstead has shared her first “whole family” photo on Instagram with her newborn daughter India, boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson and pet dog Scrumble.
The new mum, 26, posted the photo from her Hello! magazine shoot where she introduced her daughter - India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson - to the world.
“Obviously Scrumble couldn’t go unnoticed - the whole family! 😊 ❤️ 🐶👶🏻,” she captioned the shot on Thursday 29 June.
The photo showed Felstead cradling India, who was born on 12 June, and JP holding their pet dog.
The new parents shared that India weighed 7lb 13oz when she was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington in their Hello! interview.
Felstead said she had a “dream” labour, adding that it was all over “very quickly”.
Patterson said: “I burst into tears when [India] was born. When you’ve seen your partner give birth you end up feeling emotions for them that you’ve never felt before.”
Felstead has also shared another clip from her and Patterson’s show ‘Born In Chelsea’. The two-episode series follows the couple’s journey to parenthood.
The show will air on Monday 3 July at 9pm on E4.