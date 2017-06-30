Binky Felstead has shared her first “whole family” photo on Instagram with her newborn daughter India, boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson and pet dog Scrumble.

The new mum, 26, posted the photo from her Hello! magazine shoot where she introduced her daughter - India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson - to the world.

“Obviously Scrumble couldn’t go unnoticed - the whole family! 😊 ❤️ 🐶👶🏻,” she captioned the shot on Thursday 29 June.