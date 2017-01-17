Binky Felstead is going to make her fans very happy if she continues sharing bump photos on Instagram.
The 26-year-old ‘Made in Chelsea’ star has shared several photos on social media documenting her pregnancy.
One photo showed Felstead with her fellow MiC pals, Rosie Fortescue, Louise Thompson and Stephanie Pratt.
“So I told my girls last night for the first time (obvs before the news broke) whilst filming for the new series,” she wrote.
Felstead added: “All very surreal and exciting but also it’s amazing to share with all of you seeing as I have grown up on this show and had a lovely loyal following since day one. So thank you.”
The mum-to-be wore a black tight top, with her co-stars hands placed on her belly.
“Soooo exciting,” one fan wrote. “I cannot wait to see how your bump grows!”
Another commented: “Yes, please continue to show us pictures of baby Binky bump, he or she is going to be a cutie.”
She then shared a photo of herself wearing a slouchy green jumper dress.
“So grateful my @inthestyleuk range caters for me and my little bump,” she wrote. “Going to be living in this jumper dress.”
Felstead announced she was expecting her first child with her on-off boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson on Sunday 15 January.
She called her pregnancy the “best surprise”, but said it had been a “huge shock” for her and Patterson, who aren’t currently a couple.
“This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives,” she told Hello! magazine. “I want to be a little family, to be honest, but I’m going to be okay either way.
“Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not.”