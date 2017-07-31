Binky Felstead shared her worries about breastfeeding in public for the first time, on the second episode of reality show ‘Born In Chelsea’.

The 27-year-old former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star, who gave birth to her first child, India, in June 2017, said she felt “freaked out” by the prospect.

“Breastfeeding in public makes me uncomfortable,” Felstead said, on the show which aired on Sunday 30 July.

“The thought of exposing myself kind of freaks me out.”