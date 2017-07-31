Binky Felstead shared her worries about breastfeeding in public for the first time, on the second episode of reality show ‘Born In Chelsea’.
The 27-year-old former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star, who gave birth to her first child, India, in June 2017, said she felt “freaked out” by the prospect.
“Breastfeeding in public makes me uncomfortable,” Felstead said, on the show which aired on Sunday 30 July.
“The thought of exposing myself kind of freaks me out.”
Felstead was offered the use of a back room in the hair salon to breastfeed her daughter.
“I’m still new to this,” she told the camera. “I’m nervous doing it in front of people. But when more time goes on it’ll be like, whatever.
“I hope it gets easier and I just need to man up. But right now it just makes me feel a bit flustered.”
The new mum later reflected on feeding her daughter in the hair salon, adding: ”I’m really proud I did it. This is the first time of many. This is like gaining my independence back a bit.”