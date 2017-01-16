‘Made in Chelsea’ star Binky Felstead has revealed she’s expecting her first child with her on-off partner Josh ‘JP’ Patterson.

The 26-year-old called her pregnancy the “best surprise”, but said it had been a “huge shock” for her and Patterson, who aren’t currently a couple.

“This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives,” she told Hello! magazine. “I want to be a little family, to be honest, but I’m going to be okay either way.

“Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not.”