Grieving relatives of a taxi driver killed in a multi-car crash in Birmingham have paid tribute to the “happy, loving” father-of-six. Imtiaz Mohammed had phoned his wife to say he was on his final trip and would soon be heading home moments before the crash occurred. His younger brother Noorshad Mohammed, 32, said: “It was his last job of the night.

PA Imtiaz Mohammed, 33, was on his last job of the night when the crash occurred

“That was the last time she spoke to him.” Crash investigators are continuing to try to piece together the cause of the collision which killed six people in the early hours of Sunday, near the city centre. Three men were killed when they were thrown out of their car while the taxi driver and his two passengers, a man and woman, died after the vehicle was left on its side. One of the men who died in the other car has been named locally as Tauqeer Hussain.

PA Wire/PA Images The crash left six people dead and a seventh critically injured

A fourth man travelling in the car, thought to be an Audi S3, remains in a critical condition at the city’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Mohammed, had six children all aged under 15 and was described by his father as a “happy, loving and friendly guy”. Surrounded by the 33-year-old’s other relatives at the family home, Ikhtiar Mohammed recalled how his “heart sank” as police knocked on his door at 5am on Sunday. The 65-year-old said: “I knew there was something wrong, as soon as I saw them.

Supt Sean Phillips has described today as "a very harrowing and tragic incident which has happened just before Christmas". We remind anyone with information to please call us on 101, quoting log 175 of 17 December. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 17, 2017

“I thought to myself, ‘which of my sons is hurt’, I just knew something was seriously wrong.” He said that Mohammed’s wife, Nargas Gul, was still in deep shock while relatives struggled with how to break the news to the couple’s five daughters and son. One of their girls had been due to celebrate her fourth birthday on Monday. Older sister Nassrin Bibi paid tribute to her brother and said the family had been “shattered” by what had happened. Mohammed worked for local firm Castle Cars, who said in a statement: “Imtiaz was a wonderful young hard-working family man”, who was “loved and respected by all”.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of those killed and injured in a multiple-vehicle incident overnight in central Birmingham. There are more details on our website: https://t.co/KCXaB0kjvl pic.twitter.com/tz27O2rKZx — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 17, 2017