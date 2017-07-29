Two men have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was raped twice on the same night.

Detectives said the teenager was first assaulted in a secluded part of Birmingham’s Witton railway station, near the Aston Villa football ground, between 8pm on Tuesday and 2am the following morning, the Press Association reported.

Shortly after that attack, the girl walked out of the station and flagged down a passing vehicle to ask for help, but was raped a second time after getting into the car with another man.