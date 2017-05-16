Dozens of people spent last night in a rest centre in Birmingham as Army disposal experts work to defuse an unexploded Second World War bomb.

The explosive, identified as a German shell weighing up to 500lbs (227kg), was discovered by construction staff near Aston on Monday morning.

Police closed the A38 Aston Expressway and nearby homes and businesses within a 500-metre cordon were also evacuated after the alarm was raised at 9.45am.