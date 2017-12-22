Bitcoin went into freefall on Friday, its price collapsing from the dizzying heights of nearly 20,000 US dollars earlier this week to around 13,000 US dollars as steam appeared to be running out of its year-end rally. According to Coindesk, the cryptocurrency was trading at 13,155 US dollars (£9,828), a fall of over 30% in five days. Its price has fallen by over 2,000 US dollars in the space of 12 hours, the Press Association reports.

PA Archive/PA Images Bitcoin lost 30% of its value in five days

It comes after a troubled week for Bitcoin, in which a cryptocurrency exchange went bust in South Korea following a cyber attack, knocking its price. Coinbase, another exchange based in the US, also said it was opening an investigation into sharp price increases. Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital, said: “Has the bubble finally popped? It’s hard to see the bell tolling just yet. “Large price swings have become so normal that it’s hard to decide – we can easily see this market bounce back in very short order. “Whilst there have been some hacks, public infighting in the mining community, lots of rumoured forks and regulatory pressure building on some fronts, this is likely to be a simple bout of risk-off selling as investors rebalance towards year-end. “It looks like it’s time to cash in the gains and spend the winnings on a bumper Christmas.”