A photo of the tender moment an elderly man fed his wife on ‘date night’ has touched hearts everywhere.
The bittersweet photo shows the gentleman, 96, sat with his wife, 93, in Wendy’s burger restaurant. The pair were on their regular date night, however because his wife suffers with Alzheimer’s disease, he needed to help her eat.
The photo was shared on the Facebook page ‘Love What Matters’, where it has received 139,000 reactions and been shared more than 27,000 times.
The anonymous person who shared the photo wrote: “My whole life I’ve yearned for a love that strong.”
The person who took the photo explained that when the gentleman got up to throw his food away, they asked how long he’d been married to his wife.
“He looked at me and asked me to guess his age but not to guess too low,” they recalled. “After a few guesses he told me he was 96 and his wife is 93 who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. This is their date night.
“He also told me that if they make it until June, they will be celebrating 75 years of marriage.”
They concluded: “Getting all the way to the end of the line with the person you started out with is one of the most glorious things on the face of this earth. Could a couple be more blessed than to have that happen?
“To share a deep love and bond that only grows as we age, that is a beautiful thing.”
[H/T Metro]