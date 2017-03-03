A photo of the tender moment an elderly man fed his wife on ‘date night’ has touched hearts everywhere.

The bittersweet photo shows the gentleman, 96, sat with his wife, 93, in Wendy’s burger restaurant. The pair were on their regular date night, however because his wife suffers with Alzheimer’s disease, he needed to help her eat.

The photo was shared on the Facebook page ‘Love What Matters’, where it has received 139,000 reactions and been shared more than 27,000 times.

The anonymous person who shared the photo wrote: “My whole life I’ve yearned for a love that strong.”