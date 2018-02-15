Government Says 'Blaah' About Carillion In Website Blunder

The Insolvency Service has said sorry to jobless Carillion staff after posting an online ‘update’ that said ‘Blaah’ and nothing else.

The post on the Government agency’s website was made in error but has been called “blasé” by the GMB union.

Around 11,800 workers are still waiting to learn their fate after the construction giant went bust and more than 1,000 have already been made redundant.

Rehana Azam, GMB National Secretary, said: “The Government might be blasé about giving proper updates to Carillion workers but jobs still remain on the line.

“Many families are facing an anxious and nerve wracking time waiting for news on their futures - and this insensitivity adds insult to injury