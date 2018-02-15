Government Says 'Blaah' About Carillion In Website Blunder

The Insolvency Service has said sorry to jobless Carillion staff after posting an online ‘update’ that said ‘Blaah’ and nothing else.
The post on the Government agency’s website was made in error but has been called “blasé” by the GMB union.
Around 11,800 workers are still waiting to learn their fate after the construction giant went bust and more than 1,000 have already been made redundant.
Rehana Azam, GMB National Secretary, said: “The Government might be blasé about giving proper updates to Carillion workers but jobs still remain on the line.
“Many families are facing an anxious and nerve wracking time waiting for news on their futures - and this insensitivity adds insult to injury
A spokesman for the Insolvency Service said: “A draft page with dummy text as a placeholder was inadvertently published and has now been corrected. We apologise for this error.”
Carillion left behind £5bn of liabilities, just £29m in cash and a long list of unfinished public works when it went bankrupt in January.
It employed 20,000 people and derived £1.7bn – a third of its revenue – from contracts across education, the NHS, prisons, defence and rail. It was also the preferred provider for HS2.