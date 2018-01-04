‘Black Cab Rapist’ John Worboys To Be Released From Jail

A notorious “black-cab” rapist who carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults is to be released from prison.
John Worboys used alcohol and drugs to incapacitate his victims between 2002 and 2008. The licensed London black cab driver told some women he had won money at a casino or lottery and offered them spiked champagne in an invitation to celebrate with him.
In 2009 the former stripper was convicted of 19 offences of drugging and sexually assaulting women at Croydon Crown Court and ordered to serve at least eight years in jail.
Worboys, who is now 60, is believed to have spent around 10 years in custody, including a period on remand.
On Thursday a spokesman for the parole board confirmed a three member panel had approved Worboys’ release following an oral hearing.
The arrangements for his release will be managed by the Ministry of Justice, which has refused to comment on the matter.
The BBC reports Worboys will have to report to probation staff every week and is barred from contacting any of his victims. One woman contacted by the broadcaster was unaware his parole hearing had been successful and that he was due to be released.