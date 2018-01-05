The Chairman of the Parole Board has “apologised unreservedly” for not informing victims of ‘black cab rapist’ John Worboys’ release, but has said it was the responsibility of another organisation to tell them. Nick Hardwick said on Friday that he was “very surprised and shocked” to hear that victims had learnt about the 60-year-old’s release through media reports the previous day, and acknowledged it “would have been absolutely horrible for them”. He told the Today programme it was the job of the Victim Contact Service to liaise with victims and the Parole Board believed they had done so in this case. “I’m still trying to establish precisely what happened, so I don’t want to blame anybody yet, but we certainly believed the victims had been informed before we issued the decision,” Hardwick said, vowing to “check the situation more closely” to ascertain what had happened. He added: “Whoever’s fault it was I fully accept it was a problem with the parole system. I’m chair of the Parole Board... this would have been absolutely horrible for the two women concerned and I apologise for it unreservedly.”

PA Wire/PA Images 'Black Cab rapist' John Worboys is to be released after 10 years in custody

Worboys was jailed in April 2009 on 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 12 women, including raping one of them, but following his conviction dozens of other women came forward and the Met suggested he may have attacked more than 100 female passengers. Worboys has spent around 10 years in custody, including a period on remand. His release will be managed by the Ministry of Justice, which has so far refused to comment. Hardwick’s comments came after Sarah Green, the co-director of End Violence Against Women, spoke about how “shocked” two of his victims were having only learnt of his release in the media, “because the Parole Board didn’t inform them of their decision which is extremely poor practice”. Green told the Today programme that it was “imperative that we hear” from the Parole Board today about “the nature of this decision... even if lots of individual details” aren’t released.

PA Archive/PA Images Parole Board chairman Nick Hardwick has 'apologised unreservedly' for victims not being informed of Worboys' release

That call was echoed by Chairwoman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, Yvette Cooper, who said the Parole Board’s decision should be scrutinised before Worboys is released. Cooper said Worboys’ crimes were “the most appalling and vile” and there were “serious questions” over the decision to free him. “Given the seriousness of this case, the Parole Board should publish their reasons immediately so both the decision and the process can be scrutinised before this man is released,” she said. “We also need to know what information and support was given to all the victims before this decision was taken.” Cooper’s concerns were echoed by Conservative MP Anna Soubry. Legal commentator and blogger, the Secret Barrister, added that it was “appalling” if Worboys’ victims had not been informed.

I’m v surprised that #Worboys has been released on basis he’s no longer a risk to women. Parole Board is notoriously “risk averse” ... — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) January 4, 2018

Yes, appalling if victims have not been informed. And it is very difficult in cases like this where no reasons are made public to ask the public to simply trust the correctness of the decision. It is surprising to say the least. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) January 4, 2018

Spot on as ever. (BTW witnesses & victims definitely not informed) https://t.co/0ufNaAx3hM — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) January 4, 2018