Black Friday often conjures up images of huge crowds pushing through shop doors as customers fight over the best bargains.

And in many countries (and even in Britain the past) that picture rings true.

But when BBC News headed down to the Curry’s PC World on Oxford Street to film the expected onslaught at 7am, they were met with a somewhat different scene.

The film crew found themselves capturing ‘dramatic’ footage of one man walking in alone, smiling politely and thanking the staff for letting him.