All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK

    Black Friday On The High St Isn't What It Used To Be As One Customer Strolls Into Oxford Street Curry’s At 7am

    Absolute scenes as transactions between midnight and 7am fall by almost a quarter.

    24/11/2017 10:44 GMT | Updated 0 minutes ago

    Black Friday often conjures up images of huge crowds pushing through shop doors as customers fight over the best bargains.

    And in many countries (and even in Britain the pastthat picture rings true.

    But when BBC News headed down to the Curry’s PC World on Oxford Street to film the expected onslaught at 7am, they were met with a somewhat different scene.

    The film crew found themselves capturing ‘dramatic’ footage of one man walking in alone, smiling politely and thanking the staff for letting him. 

    The man was only going in to buy his pre-ordered laptop, according a reporter at the scene.

    Another man stood at the entrance and started to talk to a member of staff but didn’t seem to enter.

    Photographers captured the “carnage” at 8am on London’s busiest shopping street.

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Oxford Street at 8am on Black Friday
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    In nearby Wardour Street, the GAME store looked completely empty.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    People reported the absence of bargain-hunting crowds.

    Another BBC reporter was on hand in the Trafford Centre Manchester to report the lack of people - bar one very keen man - waiting to walk in to a store when it opened.

    Elsewhere, people were queueing in an orderly fashion to take advantages of deals.

    In Tesco in Stockport, police were on hand to deal with any problems but ended up watching as a group of people queued and then calmly walked the store 

    As Metro reported“One man was so brazen that he bought two packets of hot dog buns and teacakes along with a lettuce. They were tucked in alongside a 40″ Sharp LED TV.”

    PCA Predict, an e-commerce company, analysed the numbers and found a 24% fall in the number of store transactions between midnight and 7am, compared with last year.

    PCA Predict’s data:

    Hour

    Transactions 2016

    Transactions 2017

     Change

    12-1am

    289,130

    196,490

    -32%

    1-2am

    182,410

    128,660

    -29%

    2-3am

    140,440

    101,950

    -27%

    3-4am

    114,270

    82,510

    -28%

    4-5am

    94,490

    81,590

    -14%

    5-6am

    117,120

    93,400

    -20%

    6-7am

    184,180

    163,900

    -11%

    7-8am

    303,080

    294,870

    -3%

    Britons were expected to spend just under £2.6 billion on Friday – an 8% increase overall on last year – and £7.8 billion over the four-day period including Cyber Monday, up 7% on last year, according to predictions by VoucherCodes and the Centre for Retail Research (CRR).

    LUKE MACGREGOR / REUTERS
    How it used to be: Shoppers fight over Black Friday deals at an Asda store in 2014. 

    But last year an increase in Black Friday sales owed more to online, with a 25% increase in digital transactions but a 5% fall in footfall in shopping centres, compared with 2015, according to PCA Predict.

    According courier insurers Staveley Head, 82,000 drivers will be delivering over the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. A total of 225 million parcels are expected to be in transit.

    In Dunstable this morning, delivery drivers had a quick coffee, standing next to a long line of vans, before a long day of delivering.

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    Greenpeace warned consumers to remember the environmental impact of products, particularly plastic, on Black Friday.

    Tisha Brown, Oceans Campaigner for Greenpeace UK, told HuffPost: “Even free stuff has a price, and our oceans, forests and wildlife are paying their share of that price, even when you aren’t.”

    MORE:newsBBC NewsBlack Fridayoxford streetcurrys

    Conversations