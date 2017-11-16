Black Friday Beauty And Fashion Deals To Look Out For This Year

For the seasoned bargain hunter there’s nothing quite like knowing what’s what so that you can snag the best deals this Black Friday.
Whether from high-street giants or lesser-known brands, we’re bringing you some of the best deals on offer in 2017 - many of which actually launch ahead of the day itself.
Friday 17 November
House of Fraser has done its customers a solid by launching their Black Friday deals early.
The deals officially pop off in store on Friday 17 until 27 November, however online sales will start on Thurs 16, from 5pm.
Monday 20 November
Jaeger offers customers 25% off all items (both womenswear and menswear) from 20-27 November.
Jane Norman also has an online exclusive offer of 25% off from 20 November.
Give a heroic gift (to yourself) with The Hero Project’s deals running from 20-28 November. You can get 30% off any of this beauty brand’s range and free shipping when you spend over £50.
Thursday 23 November
Jurlique is hosting a Christmas shopping event offering 20% off selected products from 9am on 23 November to 9pm on 27 November.
This offer is available in their Oxford street store as well as online.
Another brand launching the Black Friday fun on the 23 is accessories label Ashiana, which is offering 30% off their semi-precious jewels and clutches.
Friday 24 November
Luxury skincare brand Elemis has a buy-one-get-one-half-price offer that is hard to resist.
Available from Friday 24 to Monday 23 November, customers can purchase two full-size products from their main line, or from the men’s skincare range, and receive the second product at half the price.
This offer extends to the bath and body range on Cyber Monday.
Men’s grooming brand Men-U are offering 20% off all their products.
For example this selection box of grooming essentials, which usually retails at £24.95, will be £19.96 come Black Friday weekend.
Lord And Berry are offering 50% off on all products from the ‘Black Wardrobe’ collection. The offer is only available between 24-26 November.
Just use the code BLACK50 at checkout to get your sweet Black Friday deal.
Saturday 25 November
Those of you keen to find festive-looking lingerie this season, look no further than Bluebella.
This lingerie brand has deals of up to 50% off, starting just after midnight on 25 November.
Watch this space as we bring you more great deals from your favourite brands.