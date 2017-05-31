Only last month Michelle Obama unknowingly granted a long-standing wish of many of her fans by rocking her natural hair while on holiday.

Obama is currently a fan of soft waves, but she has mixed up her ‘do a far few times over the years, which is why we think the former First Lady would be proud of the latest trending topic on Twitter: the Black Hair Challenge.

Melanin Mamis - a platform for female empowerment - took to Twitter on Friday 26 May to initiate the challenge.

“Let’s make this a thing. Upload pictures of yourself wearing four different hairstyles and tag #blackhairchallenge,” they wrote.