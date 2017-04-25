A teenager’s prom dress has gone viral for sending a politically-charged message about police brutality against black men, women and children.

Many teens spend months agonising over their choice of prom dress but when designer Terrence Torrence told his family friend Milan Bolden-Morris, about the Black Lives Matter inspired gown he wanted to make, she knew she’d found her showstopper.

Bolden-Morris, from West Palm Beach, US, had initially planned to wear something red “with a lot of sequins on it,” but she changed her mind when she heard Torrence’s plan to include the faces of victims of police brutality.

The dress features 15 faces, including Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, and Tamir Rice.

“If I could put everybody on there, I’d probably still be adding people on, it’s sad to say,” Torrence told Buzzfeed.