A teenager’s prom dress has gone viral for sending a politically-charged message about police brutality against black men, women and children.
Many teens spend months agonising over their choice of prom dress but when designer Terrence Torrence told his family friend Milan Bolden-Morris, about the Black Lives Matter inspired gown he wanted to make, she knew she’d found her showstopper.
Bolden-Morris, from West Palm Beach, US, had initially planned to wear something red “with a lot of sequins on it,” but she changed her mind when she heard Torrence’s plan to include the faces of victims of police brutality.
The dress features 15 faces, including Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, and Tamir Rice.
“If I could put everybody on there, I’d probably still be adding people on, it’s sad to say,” Torrence told Buzzfeed.
Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, reached out to Bolden-Morris to praise her, saying she was “proud of how bold” the teen was, according to Buzzfeed.
Snoop Dogg is also a fan of the design and he gave a further boost to its viral status by sharing a photo of the dress.
Last year a dress worn by a teen from Ohio, US, went viral because she chose to make it from Ankara fabric, after being told by a teacher it would be “tacky for prom”
“My dress was to make a point,” Zanders wrote on Instagram.
“That African style is beautiful. That I am comfortable with my Melanin and roots. And finally that there’s nothing like Black Girl Magic.”