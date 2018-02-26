‘Black Panther’ has only just hit cinemas, but attention has already turned to a potential sequel, with fans hotly anticipating a follow-up to the record-breaking film.
While nothing has yet been confirmed, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, has told Variety he “absolutely” wants to do another film.
And if he’s stuck for ideas, fans have already got that covered, as they have flooded social media with potential plot lines, characters and concepts.
Now, the following suggestions (obviously) contain ‘Black Panther’ spoilers, so if you haven’t seen it yet, maybe bookmark this for later?
Here are the best suggestions for a sequel...
A crossover with the rest of the Marvel cinematic universe
New castings
An origin story
For Killmonger to return from the dead
Costume improvements
The introduction of other characters from the comic series
These ideas for who could record the soundtrack
For the sequel to focus on an entirely different character
The superhero movie, which is the first from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an almost entirely black cast, broke three records in less than a week after it was released earlier this month.
Having pulled in $192 million (£138 million) in the US alone during its opening weekend, it was declared it had the biggest opening for a film with a black director (Ryan Coogler) ever, as well as achieving the biggest February opening of all time.
‘Black Panther’ is also the best-scoring superhero movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes, with 97%, having proved to be a massive hit with critics.