With an A-list cast including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Daniel Kaluuya, it was tough to imagine ‘Black Panther’ was going to be anything short of excellent.
Fortunately, early reviews seem to suggest this to be the case too, as critics are already hailing it as a fresh and exciting addition to the Marvel universe.
Although full reviews are yet to be published, several film buffs saw the film at its premiere on Monday (29 January), and they’re unanimous in their praise, both in terms of the representation of black actors and the plot:
Based on the superhero franchise of the same name, ‘Black Panther’ stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular protagonist, who first made his debut in the role in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’.
As you can see, his performance in particular has been singled for praise, as have the female members of the cast, and Michael B Jordan, who plays the antagonist Erik “Killmonger” Stevens.
With early reviews this glowing, it’s fair to assume that ‘Black Panther’ will be getting a sequel at some point in the not-too-distant future, while Chadwick will reprise the role of T’Challa (aka Black Panther) later this year, in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, which will also star Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin and Tom Hiddleston.
‘Black Panther’ hits UK cinemas on Tuesday 13 February. Check out all the pics from the film’s A-list premiere here.