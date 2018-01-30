With an A-list cast including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Daniel Kaluuya, it was tough to imagine ‘Black Panther’ was going to be anything short of excellent.

Fortunately, early reviews seem to suggest this to be the case too, as critics are already hailing it as a fresh and exciting addition to the Marvel universe.

Although full reviews are yet to be published, several film buffs saw the film at its premiere on Monday (29 January), and they’re unanimous in their praise, both in terms of the representation of black actors and the plot: