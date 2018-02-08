The Marvel movie’s European premiere takes place in London on Thursday (8 January) and ahead of the big night, Black Panther ’s Rotten Tomatoes rating sits at an impressive 99%.

One of the most hotly-anticipated films of the year, ‘Black Panther’ , is set to arrive in cinemas next week and if its Rotten Tomatoes score is anything to go by, cinema-goers are in for a treat.

That figure was at 100% until one critic from the Irish Independent came along and gave the movie a 3/5. *death stares*

A review from Ira Madison, writing for the Daily Beast, is among those applauding the movie, as he labels it “an absolute game-changer”.

Over in the Toronto Sun, critic Liz Braun writes, ’Black Panther is every bit as good as you were hoping. Actually - it’s better’, and the New York Daily News puts it simply with: “‘Black Panther’ matters.”

‘Black Panther’ will hit cinemas in the US this weekend, ahead of its UK release on Tuesday (12 February) and experts are predicting that it could take a mammoth $150 million (£108m) in its first weekend alone.

If (well, when) it does so, ‘Black Panther’ will break numerous records.

The only film with a black director to break the $100 million mark is F. Gary Gray’s ‘Furious 7’, while the all-time record for a February weekend is held by ‘Deadpool’, which made $142 million in its first three days.