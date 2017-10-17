It might come as a shock but the owner of The Black Swan, touted the ‘world’s best restaurant’, is no stranger to using year-old veggies in his award-winning dishes.

Tommy Banks has a fair few accolades under his belt: he’s Britain’s youngest Michelin-Starred chef and his North Yorkshire-based restaurant, which he runs with his brother James, was recently named the best restaurant in the world in the annual Travellers’ Choice TripAdvisor awards.

In the latest episode of ‘The Chefs’ Chefs’, Tommy is visited by Florence Knight, former head chef of Soho’s Polpetto restaurant, to discuss the secret to running a top-notch eatery.