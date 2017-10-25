All Sections
    ‘Blackadder': Where Are They Now? What Happened To Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, Hugh Laurie And The Rest Of The Cast?

    The hit comedy ended in 1989.

    25/10/2017 16:09 BST | Updated 8 hours ago

    We’re still waiting on that ‘Blackadder’ comeback, which former castmate Tony Robinson hinted was a major possibility back in 2015.

    The actor, who played hapless Baldrick in the classic BBC comedy, said his former castmates, including Rowan Atkinson, Hugh Laurie and Miranda Richardson, were up for reviving their roles for a brand new series.

    “I do think a new series of ‘Blackadder’ is on the cards. I have spoken to virtually all the cast about this now,” he said.

    However, he admitted the only stumbling block may be whether they could afford Hugh Laurie.

    “The only problem is Hugh’s fee. He’s a huge star now - or so he’d like to think,” he joked.

    We’re still holding our breath.

    Find out what Tony, and the rest of his former ‘Blackadder’ castmates, have been up to since the last episode aired in 1989.

    'Blackadder': Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktvhugh laurietony robinsonRowan AtkinsonBlackadder

