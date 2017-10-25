We’re still waiting on that ‘Blackadder’ comeback, which former castmate Tony Robinson hinted was a major possibility back in 2015.

The actor, who played hapless Baldrick in the classic BBC comedy, said his former castmates, including Rowan Atkinson, Hugh Laurie and Miranda Richardson, were up for reviving their roles for a brand new series.

“I do think a new series of ‘Blackadder’ is on the cards. I have spoken to virtually all the cast about this now,” he said.

However, he admitted the only stumbling block may be whether they could afford Hugh Laurie.

“The only problem is Hugh’s fee. He’s a huge star now - or so he’d like to think,” he joked.

We’re still holding our breath.

