BlackBerry might not be the company it once was, but that doesn’t mean it has given up on us entirely.

After an impressive (but sadly flawed) entry into the world of Android smartphones, the company ditched the physical keyboard for good and released the DTEK60.

Essentially a rebranded clone of an Alcatel the phone garnered OK reviews. Since then BlackBerry has sold the license to make its smartphones to Alcatel-makers TCL.

Well TCL is sending BlackBerry back to the days of old when keyboards were physical things that actually clicked and iMessage wasn’t even real.

President & GM of TCL Communication Steve Cistulli teased a video of the new Android smartphone along with the the hashtag #CES2017 rather unsubtly suggesting that the company would be releasing its latest phone at the technology conference.

It’s a bold decision, not many smartphone manufacturers unveil flagship phones at CES, instead opting to wait for MWC.

BlackBerry

