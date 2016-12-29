Watch This Machine Suck Blackheads Out Of People's Faces

Steam Clean - Skin & Tonic

There’s a lot more to Skin & Tonic than a clever name that speaks to gin lovers - its Steam Clean is a God send for oily skin types.Anyone would think that using oil on an oily skin type would make all hell break out, but the product is based on the principle that “oil attracts oil” meaning the 'good' plant oils bind with the 'bad' oils, dirts & residues.Skin & Tonic say: “The cleansing balm keeps the skin's PH balanced (unlike many cleansers that contain foaming agents that strip the skin creating an alkaline environment and an over-production of sebum that can result in breakouts).”The product can be used in three ways - as makeup remover, as a hot cleanser (when used with a hot muslin cloth) and as an intensive moisturiser/lip balm.I used it primarily as a makeup remover -gently rubbing oil all over the face, including the eye area, and wiping off using hot water and a muslin cloth. The oil was pleasantly effective way to remove even waterproof mascara. After using, the skin is at its best - neither too dry or oily.50g, £2799% Organic