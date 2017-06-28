Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Urge All New Parents To Learn This Life-Saving Skill

Celebrity parents Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have urged all mums and dads to look into child and toddler CPR classes, after attending one this week.

No parent likes to imagine their child in an emergency situation, but learning first aid is an important skill that could be potentially life-saving for your family.

The couple, who have two daughters, two-year-old James, and Ines, nine months, went along to a Viva First Aid course to learn what to do in a worst case scenario.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

After the session Reynolds, 40, shared a picture of himself and the instructor Dan on Instagram, explaining that he had previously done a course that helped him save a life.

He said: “I ended up saving my nephew’s life because I knew what to do. True story. It takes only a few hours and it’s also kinda, sorta fun.”

And because it wouldn’t be the ‘Deadpool’ actor without a joke, he added: “And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.”

Lively, 29, also posted a selfie with the teaching dummies, which she captioned: “I can’t recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers.

“For those of you who haven’t done it, you will love it. It’s so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind.”

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

She explained that for other parents who are interested it is as simple as Googling a location near you. In the UK, parents can sign up to British Red Cross courses.

The organisation says that the four-hour class is perfect for parents of children of all ages (from birth to puberty), expectant parents, grandparents, family members and babysitters.