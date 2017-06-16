All Sections
    Long Jump Athlete Blessing Okagbare's Wig Flies Off

    Hair she goes.

    Long-jumper Blessing Okagbare had a hair-raising moment when her wig flew off as she competed in Norway this week.

    The athlete was making her first effort for the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday when she and the hairpiece dramatically parted ways as the cameras rolled. 

    Reuters
    Blessing Okagbare was competing in the Oslo Diamond League when the mishap occurred 
    Reuters
    Luckily Okagbare seemed to see the funny side 

    Apparently unperturbed, Okagbare simply waited for her mark to be measured - 6.21m - before picking up the wig and putting it back on. 

    The 28-year-old posted a clip of the mishap to Instagram, musing: “When you talk about something for so long and it eventually happened. Oh well, it is what it is then... heads up.” 

    Nigerian Okagbare won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. 

    Conversations