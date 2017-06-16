Long-jumper Blessing Okagbare had a hair-raising moment when her wig flew off as she competed in Norway this week.
The athlete was making her first effort for the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday when she and the hairpiece dramatically parted ways as the cameras rolled.
Apparently unperturbed, Okagbare simply waited for her mark to be measured - 6.21m - before picking up the wig and putting it back on.
The 28-year-old posted a clip of the mishap to Instagram, musing: “When you talk about something for so long and it eventually happened. Oh well, it is what it is then... heads up.”
Nigerian Okagbare won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.