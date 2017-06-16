The athlete was making her first effort for the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday when she and the hairpiece dramatically parted ways as the cameras rolled.

Long-jumper Blessing Okagbare had a hair-raising moment when her wig flew off as she competed in Norway this week.

Apparently unperturbed, Okagbare simply waited for her mark to be measured - 6.21m - before picking up the wig and putting it back on.

The 28-year-old posted a clip of the mishap to Instagram, musing: “When you talk about something for so long and it eventually happened. Oh well, it is what it is then... heads up.”

Nigerian Okagbare won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.