The original dating show ‘Blind Date’ is to return for a brand new series, more than a decade after it left our screens, it has been claimed.

According to The Sun, the show - famously fronted by the late Cilla Black - will air new episodes later in the year, though it will have undergone a few tweaks to make it more current.

It will also be moving from ITV to Channel 5, who have enjoyed success with their reboot of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in recent years.