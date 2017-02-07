The original dating show ‘Blind Date’ is to return for a brand new series, more than a decade after it left our screens, it has been claimed.
According to The Sun, the show - famously fronted by the late Cilla Black - will air new episodes later in the year, though it will have undergone a few tweaks to make it more current.
It will also be moving from ITV to Channel 5, who have enjoyed success with their reboot of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in recent years.
An insider revealed: “It’s huge news to bring [‘Blind Date’] back. It’s a classic format that will be rebooted to make it young, sexy and modern. Expect sparks to fly.
“In an age of Tinder, you have got to earn the right to love on this show.”
Attention now turns to who will take on presenting duties, with Vicky Pattison named as a potential candidate.
Others said to be in the frame include former ‘Coronation Street’ stars Georgia May Foote and Helen Flanagan, as well as pop singer Olly Murs, who received mixed reviews when he co-hosted ‘The X Factor’ in 2015.
Since ‘Blind Date’ left our screens in 2003, when presenter Cilla Black famously quit during a live episode, ITV has since enjoyed success with a new dating show, ‘Take Me Out’, as well as the recent relaunch of ‘Love Island’ on sister channel ITV2.
Meanwhile, ‘Blind Date’ isn’t the only dating show to get a reboot this year, following the news reigning ‘I’m A Celebrity’ champion Scarlett Moffatt is to front a new series of ‘Streetmate’ for Channel 4.