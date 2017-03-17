Although Paul O’Grady has been announced as the main host of the ‘Blind Date’ reboot, Vicky Pattison will still have a role in the show, it has been claimed.

When it was first reported the dating show was returning earlier this year, the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner was one of the first names rumoured to be replacing Cilla Black as presenter.

And while it’s since been confirmed that Paul will be fronting the series, The Sun. has reported he will have some help from Vicky, who will act as his assistant.