Although Paul O’Grady has been announced as the main host of the ‘Blind Date’ reboot, Vicky Pattison will still have a role in the show, it has been claimed.
When it was first reported the dating show was returning earlier this year, the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner was one of the first names rumoured to be replacing Cilla Black as presenter.
And while it’s since been confirmed that Paul will be fronting the series, The Sun. has reported he will have some help from Vicky, who will act as his assistant.
An insider told the newspaper: “Vicky is so excited to be working on such an iconic show as Blind Date.
“She knows Paul is perfect to step into Cilla’s shoes. To be considered to work alongside such a legend is a dream come true for her.”
Prior to the announcement, Cilla’s son Robert had given Vicky his blessing for the job, praising her “funny and likeable” presenting style in an interview with The Mirror.
Other names thought to have been in the frame before the new hosts were Kylie Minogue, Olly Murs and Helen Flanagan.
While ‘Blind Date’ first aired on ITV during its 18-year run with Cilla Black at the helm, the reboot will have a new home on Channel 5.
Producers have assured fans that their take on the show will pay respect to the traditions and family appeal of the ITV version, with the sliding panel, three-question format and live studio audience all returning.
However, it will be “updated to reflect the present day”, with one of the big changes seeing LGBT+ contestants featured on the show for the first time.
‘Blind Date’ will launch on Channel 5 this summer.