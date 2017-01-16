Medical researchers have long hoped that stem cells can one day be used to restore sight in people suffering from blindness.

But one of the major hurdles for the treatment is that the cells die before they have a chance to get to work.

In a new study however, scientists at the Buck Institute have found that the immune system could partly be to blame, and they’ve found a way to fix it.

The result? The scientists were able to restore vision in mice.

They hope the results could pave the way for the restoration of sight in humans suffering macular degeneration, a common cause of age-related blindness.

“This turned into a nice story of long-term restoration of vision in completely blind mice,” said Buck faculty and senior author Deepak Lamba, PhD, MBBS.

“We show that these mice can now perceive light as far out as 9-months following injection of these cells.”