A nameless blogger who runs the Facebook page and blog ‘I Know, I Need To Stop Talking’ (IKINTST), shared an open letter to all clothing manufacturers on Monday 15 May, discussing her grievance with the fabrics loops made for keeping clothing on hangers.
“What the fuck is with those stupid hanging loops?,” she wrote.
“Because those hanging loops in clothes are, quite frankly, starting to get right on my tits. Often literally.
“You know the ones I mean. Those stupid bloody loops of ribbon which are, I believe, sewn into items of clothing in order for one to be able to hang one’s item of clothing securely onto a coat hanger.”
The blogger does admit she understands their use, but doesn’t think anyone actually bothers to use them.
“I can see why you might think that some people might want to hang up their clothes using tiny fiddly loops of ribbon onto a coat hanger,” she continued.
“EXCEPT THAT NO SANE PERSON ACTUALLY DOES THAT.
“Firstly, I know very, very few people who actually hang their clothes on coat hangers - particularly tops. If they’re anything like me, they ‘hang’ their clothes horizontally. Lying flat on the floor in the bottom of their wardrobe - or chest of drawers.
“Or ‘chair in the corner of the room for clothes that have been worn once and therefore cannot possibly go back into the cupboard’ (that’s probably a whole different post in itself). Or simply the middle of their bedroom floor.
She continued: “Please don’t try and base your entire argument for hanging loops around strapless tops. Anyone who hangs a strapless top on a coat hanger probably needs to take a long hard look at their life.”
The blogger thinks the nation should come together to rid them of our lives altogether, so we no longer have to endure awkward situations.
“If we did agree, as a nation, to get rid of hanging loops once and for all… just think how amazing our lives could be.
“No more terrifying moments in changing rooms when you get your arm trapped in the hanging loop, and fear you might have to chew off your own limb like that man in that film up a mountain in order to get free.
“No more pointless, pointless hours spent trying to get hanging loops to stay on a coat hanger only for the bastards to slide straight back off again, AAAAARRRRGGGGGHHHH.
But, the woman’s main argument would result in manufacturers saving money.
“Plus – and this is where I know I’m going to get your attention – without those ridiculous hanging loops, think of all the money you could save!
“Your profits will go through the roof. Of which I will request only the tiniest percentage (let’s say 48%... I’m not an unreasonable woman) in return for bringing this – frankly genius – idea to your attention.”
And it’s not the first time the blogger has taken to social media to share her thoughts on something, she recently detailed her unfortunate encounter with Original Source shower gel - in mint and tea tree - that left her vagina “ablaze”.
The blogger concluded by painting a picture of what happens when she tries to cut the ‘hanging loops’ out of her tops (and we all feel her pain).
“In the meantime, I shall continue to endeavour to remember to cut my hanging loops out of my clothes. And walk around with tiny holes in the shoulders of all of my tops as a result, because I am nothing if not inept when wielding a pair of scissors.”