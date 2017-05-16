A nameless blogger who runs the Facebook page and blog ‘I Know, I Need To Stop Talking’ (IKINTST), shared an open letter to all clothing manufacturers on Monday 15 May, discussing her grievance with the fabrics loops made for keeping clothing on hangers. “What the fuck is with those stupid hanging loops?,” she wrote. “Because those hanging loops in clothes are, quite frankly, starting to get right on my tits. Often literally. “You know the ones I mean. Those stupid bloody loops of ribbon which are, I believe, sewn into items of clothing in order for one to be able to hang one’s item of clothing securely onto a coat hanger.”

Facebook / IKINTST

The blogger does admit she understands their use, but doesn’t think anyone actually bothers to use them. “I can see why you might think that some people might want to hang up their clothes using tiny fiddly loops of ribbon onto a coat hanger,” she continued. “EXCEPT THAT NO SANE PERSON ACTUALLY DOES THAT. “Firstly, I know very, very few people who actually hang their clothes on coat hangers - particularly tops. If they’re anything like me, they ‘hang’ their clothes horizontally. Lying flat on the floor in the bottom of their wardrobe - or chest of drawers. “Or ‘chair in the corner of the room for clothes that have been worn once and therefore cannot possibly go back into the cupboard’ (that’s probably a whole different post in itself). Or simply the middle of their bedroom floor.