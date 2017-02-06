So, we thought we were officially over the flower crown.
Worn by every female, at every festival for the last few summers, we reached peak pansy when even Waitrose was selling them.
But it seems just as we were falling out of love with our head gardens, someone has come along to remind us all why we fell in love with them in the first place.
Kiera Please, a 21-year-old YouTuber from Richmond, Virginia, not only has amazing style but also a knack for making fake flowers the perfect hairpiece.
Please, who shares her looks with her 200,000 followers on Instagram, says that flowers make her feel like a “forest nymph”.
Please says that if people want to recreate her amazing look, then they should invest in some fake flowers (with wide petals) and bobby pins to secure them in place. And the more the better.
That’s our summer look sorted then. Now we just need to wait for the sunshine.