A person may be smiling, they may have done their hair and makeup, they may seem completely “together”, but that doesn’t mean they’re happy and well.

Blogger Leyah Shanks has posted a poignant reminder of this by sharing a photo of herself when she was struggling with mental ill health.

“This was taken before this year’s summer. At this point, I had not long had a breakdown and came very close to attempting to take my own life,” she captioned the image.

“Simultaneously, I battled to get through the second year of my university degree. Just from looking at me, do you think you would have known that?”