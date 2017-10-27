Blogger Who Was Fat-Shamed For Body-Positive Post Kills Her Haters With Kindness

A blogger who received shocking, fat-shaming comments stuck two fingers up to her haters by sending them compliments.

Lexie Manion was called “disgusting” and “unhealthy” after posting two side by side photos of herself on Instagram earlier this month, but refused to let her critics get her down.

In the post, Lexie explained that plus size women sometimes feel additional pressure to “dress up” in order to dispel ideas that “fat equals lazy”.

She encouraged her followers to “eff the rules” and be confident wearing whatever the hell they want, but not everyone agreed with her message.