These Powerful Fair-Haired Women Prove Blondes Are Taken Seriously In The Professional World

Eileen Carey, a female CEO working in Silicon Valley, confessed she dyed her naturally blonde hair brown to be taken more seriously by her colleagues.

Carey told the BBC that she was advised to change her appearance by another woman in venture capital who told her to go from blonde to brunette as it would mean she’d be less likely to be hit on and more likely to move up the professional ladder.

We’re all for women doing whatever makes them feel comfortable, so dying your hair should be a choice, not something necessary to get ahead as proven by these hugely successful blonde women featured on Forbes list of the most powerful women in the world.

Gwynne Shotwell

Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Gwynne Shotwell is the COO and President of Space X, a US corporation providing space transportation to the government - as well as commercial customers.

Susan Wojcicki

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Susan Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube, which is now worth an estimated $90 billion. She was named among Forbes most powerful women at number 8.

As tech leader who also happens to be a woman, I am frustrated by continued stories of gender discrimination in our field. Susan Wojcicki

Meg Whitman

Andrew Burton via Getty Images

Meg Whitman is the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and is best known for taking eBay from $5.7millin to $8 billion in sales as their CEO from 1998-2008.

Ginni Rometty

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images

Ginni Rometty is the CEO, chairman and president at IMB, an enterprise she has been with for 35 years. She is 11th on Forbes most powerful women list.

Angela Ahrendts

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Angela Ahrendts is the senior vice president of retail and online stores at Apple Inc., having been recruited from Burberry as the fashion house’s previous CEO. Ahrendts is credited for saving Burberry from total collapse during her time at its helm.

Marissa Mayer

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Marissa Mayer was the president and CEO at Yahoo! Inc. until mid June 2017. She also spent 13 years at Google, where she is believed to have made most of her fortune as one of its first employees.

Hillary Clinton

Monica Schipper via Getty Images

The former presidential candidate is tour de force in politics, being the first and only former First Lady to run for public office. She was also the first woman to be elected senator for New York and the first female democratic nominee for US president. She ranked number two on the list of Forbes’ most powerful women.

Mary Barra

Bill Pugliano via Getty Images

Mary Barra is the CEO and chairman of General Motors having been with the company for 36 years. She ranked as number six on the list of Forbes’ most powerful women.

Frederica Mogherini

NurPhoto via Getty Images