More and more people of working age are developing high blood pressure (or hypertension) and putting themselves at risk of an early stroke, a charity has warned. Blood Pressure UK said unhealthy lifestyles and poor diet are contributing to more young people in their 30s, 40s and 50s being diagnosed with hypertension. Key risk factors for developing high blood pressure are eating too much salt,

not eating enough fruit and vegetables, being overweight and not getting enough exercise. The charity is urging people of all ages to take action and get their blood pressure checked this week.

Kwangmoozaa via Getty Images

Around one in three people in the UK are living with high blood pressure, the single biggest cause of death – with an estimated 6.5 million people remaining undiagnosed. Figures show the proportion of strokes in working-age people (those aged 25 to 64) have increased, despite an overall drop in the number of strokes. In September alone, almost 9,000 people in the UK will die from a heart attack or stroke, the charity said. It’s estimated that high blood pressure is responsible for 60% of all strokes. Blood Pressure UK said nine out of 10 strokes are preventable. It is now urging the public, regardless of age, to check their blood pressure as part of Know Your Numbers! Week. The campaign is the UK’s biggest free blood pressure testing event held at ‘Pressure Stations’ around the country from 18-24 September. Volunteers hosting the Pressure Stations provide information and advice on simple steps to keep blood pressure under control and will measure your blood pressure accurately. New analysis from Public Health England’s Heart Age Test shows one in every 10 men aged 50 have a heart age at least 10 years older than they are and have a heightened risk of a potentially fatal heart attack or stroke at a younger age.