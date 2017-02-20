The nature documentary series will further explore underwater worlds and feature a fresh cast of extraordinary aquatic animals.

Sir David Attenborough is to front a new series of ‘Blue Planet’, 16 years on from the original.

Filmmakers from BBC’s natural history unit have spent the last four years gathering footage for the new seven-part series, which Sir David will narrate.

Speaking of the new series, he said: “I am truly thrilled to be joining this new exploration of the underwater worlds which cover most of our planet, yet are still its least known.”

News of ‘Blue Planet II’ comes following the success of Sir David’s most recent series, ‘Planet Earth II’, which attracted of over 10 million viewers last year, beating ITV’s ‘The X Factor’ in the ratings.

In ‘Blue Planet II’, viewers will encounter surprising new landscapes such as methane volcanoes in the Gulf of Mexico, and the so-called ‘boiling sea’ phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean.