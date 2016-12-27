Coastguards said they wanted to hear if the crew made it to safety.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter are involved in the major search but the vessel is still missing.

The 20ft rigid-inflatable boat Whiskey One contacted coastguards at about 7.50pm on Boxing Day to say it was taking on water about half a mile off Bude.

A major search has been launched after a boat went missing off the Cornwall coast following a mayday call to coastguards.

Matt West, from the UK Coastguard, said: “We’ve been unable to contact the vessel since the initial call.

“There are no sightings of it.

“One of the options is that the vessel did make it safely back to shore – and we are appealing for them to get back in touch.