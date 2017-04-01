All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    01/04/2017 13:18 BST

    Boat Race 2017: Start Time, Route, Odds And Everything Else You Need To Know

    Who are you rooting for?

    The Oxford and Cambridge University rowing teams will take to the Thames this Sunday for their annual clash.

    It will be the men’s 163rd race and the women’s 72nd race.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The Oxford and Cambridge crews for the 2017 race

    What time does the Boat Race 2017 start?

    The women’s race begins at 4.35pm.

    The men’s race begins at 5.35pm.

    What is the race route for the Boat Race 2017?

    Both the men and women now row the same course.

    The teams set off from Putney Bridge.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    The Cambridge men's crew celebrate their victory last year

    They pass under Hammersmith Bridge, around the Surrey Bend, past Chiswick Steps and under Barnes Bridge.

    The finish line is just before Chiswick Bridge.

    How can I watch the Boat Race 2017?

    The races will be televised on BBC One.

    You can also watch in the flesh for free along the race route - but get there early for a good spot.

    Reuters Staff / Reuters
    The Oxford University women's boat crew train on the River Thames ahead of this year's competition

    Who is the favourite to win this year’s Boat Race?

    According to Ladbrokes, the odds this year are...

    • Oxford to win - 3/10

    • Cambridge to win - 12/5

    • Dead heat - 150/1

    Who has won most in the past?

    The men’s Cambridge team is leading with 82 victories to Oxford’s 79.

    Cambridge women are also in the lead against Oxford, with 41 wins to 30.

    MORE:newsuniversitiesyoung voicesuniversity of cambridgeUniversity Of OxfordThe Boat Race

    Conversations