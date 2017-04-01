The Oxford and Cambridge University rowing teams will take to the Thames this Sunday for their annual clash.
It will be the men’s 163rd race and the women’s 72nd race.
What time does the Boat Race 2017 start?
The women’s race begins at 4.35pm.
The men’s race begins at 5.35pm.
What is the race route for the Boat Race 2017?
Both the men and women now row the same course.
The teams set off from Putney Bridge.
They pass under Hammersmith Bridge, around the Surrey Bend, past Chiswick Steps and under Barnes Bridge.
The finish line is just before Chiswick Bridge.
How can I watch the Boat Race 2017?
The races will be televised on BBC One.
You can also watch in the flesh for free along the race route - but get there early for a good spot.
Who is the favourite to win this year’s Boat Race?
According to Ladbrokes, the odds this year are...
-
Oxford to win - 3/10
-
Cambridge to win - 12/5
-
Dead heat - 150/1
Who has won most in the past?
The men’s Cambridge team is leading with 82 victories to Oxford’s 79.
Cambridge women are also in the lead against Oxford, with 41 wins to 30.