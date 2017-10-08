LATEST: Corker has now said Trump’s behaviour could spark ‘World War III’ (see below). Donald Trump’s stinging yet petulant criticism of an ally has been returned in kind in a Twitter exchange that is both amusing yet ultimately, depressingly embarrassing for the “greatest country in the history of the world” . On Sunday afternoon the President aimed his bombastic social media account at Senator Bob Corker with a series of derisive posts blaming the Republican for the Iran nuclear deal and saying he wanted the secretary of state job.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

The senator from Tennessee had been considered by Trump for the secretary of state position in the months after Trump’s election win, reports Reuters. Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been more critical of Trump in recent months, including over the handling of a white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August. Corker, whose retirement is a blow to the Republican Party struggling to balance divisions between mainstream and more populist wings, said in his tweet on Sunday:

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

Which went down well..

Serious: Sen Foreign Relations Chair believes POTUS who has declared war on NK w/a tweet is sufficiently incompetent to require supervision. https://t.co/TmkdBDoUjK — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) October 8, 2017

It's dismaying to think ab how US looks to rest of world these days--this is the Chair of Sen Foreign Relations Comm https://t.co/hv7FDjDWu5 — Jason Bordoff (@JasonBordoff) October 8, 2017

LATEST: Corker ratcheted up the rhetoric on Sunday evening in an interview with The New York Times, saying the “vast majority” of congressional Republicans were concerned with the president’s volatile behaviour and that rhetoric from the White House could set America “on the path to World War III”. He added: ”“I know he has hurt, in several instances, he’s hurt us as it relates to negotiations that were underway by tweeting things out,” Corker said, adding that “everyone knows” the “President tweets out things that are not true”.” Trump has long criticised the 2015 international nuclear pact, a signature foreign policy achievement of former President Barack Obama in which Iran agreed to reduce its nuclear program in exchange for easing of sanctions. Last week, asked about reported tensions between Trump and the person he eventually chose to be secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, Corker’s response was seen as a jab at Trump.

He's talking about the guy with the nuke codes.

America, this is not funny. https://t.co/nwsGLCkihN — Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) October 8, 2017

“I think Secretary Tillerson, Secretary [of Defense James] Mattis, and Chief of Staff [John] Kelly are those people that help separate our country from chaos,” Corker said, referring to Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly. Corker also said Tillerson was “in an incredibly frustrating place” where he “ends up not being supported in the way that I hope a secretary of state would be supported,” according to media reports.

This seriously might be the best response to a Trump tweet yet. Bob Corker needs to frame this and put it in his office. https://t.co/luwAWXSPm4 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 8, 2017

Sunday was not the first time Trump has tweeted about Corker and his apparent waffling about whether or not he should seek another Senate term. In August, Trump said Corker was “constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in ’18.” That was after the senator’s remarks on Trump’s response to the Charlottesville demonstration.

Today, Bob Corker became the "anti-President" of the United States. ;-)>https://t.co/Q6ziFREaZj — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 8, 2017