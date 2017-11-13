The Lord Mayor of Dublin has blasted Bob Geldof after returning his Freedom of the City award in protest against Aung San Suu Kyi holding the same honour, claiming the gesture was ironic as the singer held a British knighthood despite “the shameful record of British imperialism across the globe”. Micheal Mac Donncha, a councillor for the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party, was responding after the musician and activist called the Myanmar leader “a hand maiden to genocide”. Geldof returned his Freedom of the City of Dublin award in protest over his fellow recipient’s response to the repression of Rohingya Muslims. More than half a million have fled to Bangladesh following recent violence.

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Bob Geldof arrives to return his 'Freedom of the City of Dublin' after saying he could not continue to hold the honour with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In the statement, Mac Donncha “condemned the persecution of the Rohingya people and their expulsion from their homes by the military in Myanmar and the failure Aung San Suu Kyi to acknowledge, let alone condemn, what the UN has described as ethnic cleansing”. Mac Donncha said the city council had discussed taking away the honour and the matter was still under review. But he went on to note it was “ironic that (Geldof) makes this gesture while proudly retaining his title as Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, given the shameful record of British imperialism across the globe”. Geldof was knighted by the Queen in 1986.

Statement from Ardmhéara Micheal Mac Donnacha of Dublin City Council, who reckons there's a whiff of hypocrisy from Sir Bob Geldof KBE pic.twitter.com/59hFg1IJtK — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) November 13, 2017