Actor Bobby Knutt has died at the age of 71, while on holiday in the south of France.

Bobby, who is recognisable thanks to appearances in shows including ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Benidorm’, died on Monday (25 September), his agent told the BBC.

Derren Little, Benidorm’s creator, also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Very sad Benidorm news guys. The wonderful Bobby Knutt has passed away suddenly aged 71. Sending our Beni love to his family.”