Actor Bobby Knutt has died at the age of 71, while on holiday in the south of France.
Bobby, who is recognisable thanks to appearances in shows including ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Benidorm’, died on Monday (25 September), his agent told the BBC.
Derren Little, Benidorm’s creator, also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Very sad Benidorm news guys. The wonderful Bobby Knutt has passed away suddenly aged 71. Sending our Beni love to his family.”
A message was then posted on the show’s official page. It read: “Good night Knutty, your Benidorm family loves you. X.”
Bobby played Eddie Dawson in the hit ITV comedy and was also well-known to TV fans thanks to the fact he played Albert Dingle in ‘Emmerdale’, from 1995 to 2004.
His other credits include ‘The Bill’, ‘Doctors’ and ‘Heartbeat’, while he also voiced the “Gaffer” in a Tetley Teas advertising campaign.