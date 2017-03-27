University Challenge viewers were left devastated tonight after legendary contestant Bobby Seagull was knocked out of the competition following a battle with the formidable Eric Monkman.

Heralded as a “clash of the titans”, the semi-final match between the two fan favourites was hard fought, with both teams taking the lead at points during the episode.

But Monkman and his team from Wolfson College, Cambridge cemented their place in the final with an impressive final push, finishing the match with 170 points to Emmanuel College, Cambridge’s 140.