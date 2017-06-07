He was most celebrated for his children’s TV show on the BBC, which he wrote and starred in as Simon Bodger, along with his talking-pet Badger.

The actor, writer and musician passed away in hospital in Brighton, after suffering from cancer for some time.

’ Bodger and Badger ’s creator Andy Cunningham has died aged 67, it has been announced.

Children flocked to the show between 1989 and ‘99 when Bodger got into all sorts of scrapes, with Badger, famous for wearing a beret and having a passion for mash.

As well as his success on the show, Andy Cunningham also appeared in several films. He could boast an iconic role in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ in which he played Jabba The Hut’s bodyguard.

Today, his sister Tessa told the Sun:

“Andy lived to be loved and to make people laugh - starting with me, his little sister”.

“He had a quicksilver brain, a rebellious attitude, boundless compassion particularly for the underdog, unstinting levels of generosity and, of course, a passion for mashed potato.

“I adored him and, long before he found fame, was immensely proud to have the funniest, cleverest big brother in the universe.”

CBeebies has also paid tribute today, saying they’ll be “raising a bowl of mashed potato in tribute”.