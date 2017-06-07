All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/06/2017 12:06 BST

    Andy Cunningham Dead: 'Bodger And Badger' Creator Dies Aged 67

    A children's TV favourite.

    Bodger and Badger’s creator Andy Cunningham has died aged 67, it has been announced.

    The actor, writer and musician passed away in hospital in Brighton, after suffering from cancer for some time.

    He was most celebrated for his children’s TV show on the BBC, which he wrote and starred in as Simon Bodger, along with his talking-pet Badger.

    BBC
    Andy Cunningham starred as Simon Bodger, along with his beret-wearing companion

    Children flocked to the show between 1989 and ‘99 when Bodger  got into all sorts of scrapes, with Badger, famous for wearing a beret and having a passion for mash.

    As well as his success on the show, Andy Cunningham also appeared in several films. He could boast an iconic role in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ in which he played Jabba The Hut’s bodyguard.

    Today, his sister Tessa told the Sun:

    “Andy lived to be loved and to make people laugh - starting with me, his little sister”.

    “He had a quicksilver brain, a rebellious attitude, boundless compassion particularly for the underdog, unstinting levels of generosity and, of course, a passion for mashed potato.

    “I adored him and, long before he found fame, was immensely proud to have the funniest, cleverest big brother in the universe.”

    CBeebies has also paid tribute today, saying they’ll be “raising a bowl of mashed potato in tribute”.

    RIP: Stars We Lost In 2017
    Conversations