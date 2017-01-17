Body image anxiety is damaging the lives of children as young as 11, with secondary school pupils considering extreme diets and cosmetic surgery, a new study has revealed. Research commissioned by the Be Real Campaign found that more than a third (36%) of 11-16 year olds are willing to do “whatever it takes” to look good, while 30% isolate themselves because of low body confidence. The movement, founded by the YMCA and Dove, has now launched a new body confidence campaign toolkit for schools to help teachers educate their pupils about body confidence.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images Children as young as 11 are dealing with serious body anxieties

“Evidence shows that schools are uniquely placed to support young people to hold positive discussions around body image with their peers and help reduce the negative impact low body confidence can have,” YMCA England and Wales chief executive Denise Hatton said. “We are now calling on schools across the country to download the Be Real Campaign toolkit to support their pupils to lead body confident and healthy lives.” The campaign surveyed 2,000 secondary school pupils about their relationship with their bodies. Four in five (79%) young people surveyed said how they look is important to them, while more than half (57%) have dieted or would consider it. “It is everywhere. It’s something that I think about every day, all the time, what I’m looking like, you know, how I’m dressing and how other people perceive me,” 15-year-old Isabel from the East of England said.

Aleksandr Rybin via Getty Images A third of secondary school children isolate themselves because of low body confidence